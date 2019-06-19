JUST IN
Henry Golding launches production banner, announces two projects

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

"Crazy Rich Asians" breakout star Henry Golding has launched his own banner, Long House Productions.

According to Variety, the 32-year-old actor has partnered with China's Starlight Cultural Entertainment Group for two projects -- "Inheritance" and "Harrington's Greatest Hits".

"Inheritance", touted as an action-adventure film, is based on an original story idea by Alistair Hudson and Golding.

Hudson will pen the script while Golding will headline the project.

The actor will also star in "Harrington's Greatest Hits", which will be directed by James Strong of "Broadchurch" fame from a 'Black List' script by Dutch Southern.

The story follows an assassin who discovers that his arms-dealing father has put out a contract on him.

"Harrington's Greatest Hits" will be produced by DJ Films' Damian Jones, 87North's Kelly McCormick and "Deadpool 2" director David Leitch. Annie Marter will executive produce.

"I am excited to bring the unique stories that come from my experiences and the time I've spent living in Asia, London, America, and all over the world, to the movies that I work on and the material I look forward to developing, Golding said in a statement.

First Published: Wed, June 19 2019. 12:05 IST

