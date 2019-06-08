Himachal may get some respite from heat wave next week

in continued on Saturday as remained dry over last 24 hours, the Meteorological department said.

However, the state may get some relief from scorching heat next week as weatherman has predicted rain on June 11 and 12.

The MeT department has forecast thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds for plains, low and mid hills of the state on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Una continued to be the hottest place in the state with 42 degrees Celsius temperature, the said.

district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong was the coldest place with lowest 4 degrees Celsius, he added.

Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 28.5 degrees Celsius while Manali 26.8 degrees, district Kinnaur's Kalpa 22.8, Keylong 21.4, Kufri 20.4 and Dalhousie recorded 16.1 degrees Celsius, the said.

While the maximum temperature in Bilaspur was 40 degrees, followed by 39.5 in Hamirpur, 39.1 in Sundernagar, 38.4 in Mandi, 38.3 in Kangra, 36.6 in Nahan, 36.5 in Solan, 36.2 in Bhuntar, 30.2 in Dharamshala and 28.4 degrees Celsius in Chamba.

