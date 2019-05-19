Hindu Mahasabha workers celebrate Godse's birth anniversary

-
Hindu Mahasabha activists here celebrated the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse, a functionary of the outfit said Sunday.
Godse was born in Baramati in Pune district, then part of the Bombay Presidency, on May 19 in 1910.
Hindu Mahasabha national vice president Jaiveer Bharadwaj said celebrations were held at its office in Daulatganj area.
Terming him a "deshbhakt" (patriot), Bharadwaj said, "We paid obeisance to him and performed aarti in front of his photograph and distributed sweets."
He claimed that several BJP leaders consider Godse a patriot but there was a section in the ruling party that had been denigrating him.
Earlier, on November 15, 2017, the Hindu Mahasabha had installed a 32-inch bust of Godse at its Gwalior office, which the administration then removed.
"If the bust isn't returned by district administration by November 15 this year, the Mahasabha will install another one at its Gwalior office," Bharadwaj said.
Additional Superintendent of Police Satyendra Singh, meanwhile, said the Mahasabha's programme did not disrupt peace, adding that the police was keeping vigil.
Asked if the Hindu Mahasabha sought permission, he said since the event was organised behind closed doors on private property, permission was not needed.
Godse, who was hanged in Ambala Jail in November 15, 1949, became one of the contentious topics of the current Lok Sabha polls after actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan referred to him as the country's first "Hindu extremist" and the BJP's Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate Pragya Singh Thakur termed him a "deshbhakt".
Godse was hanged in Ambala jail on November 15 in 1949.
