Hiring activity records 11 pc rise in May: Report

Hiring activity registered 11 per cent jump in May over the year-ago month, largely driven by significant uptick in recruitment activity in the IT-software sector, according to a report.

The Naukri JobSpeak Index for May 2019 stood at 2,346, indicating an 11 per cent rise as compared to May 2018, when it stood at 2,106.

"The JobSpeak index continues to grow with an 11 per cent year-on-year growth in May with most sectors and cities showing a positive trend. Looking at the trend reflected in the last six months we can see that hiring continues to grow in a positive direction," said

Besides IT-software, other industries that showed a healthy upward trend in the recruitment activity were business process outsourcing (BPO) (11 per cent), education (11 per cent), IT-hardware (11 per cent), construction & engineering (1 per cent), and fast-moving consumer goods (4 per cent).

However, hiring activity in BFSI (banking, and insurance) remained stagnant, with little or no movement. Automobile & witnessed a dip of 16 per cent and 6 per cent in hiring, respectively.

Demand for entry-level job seekers with an experience of 0-3 years grew by 13 per cent.

Hiring for mid-level executives with an experience of 4-7 years grew by 14 per cent, while mid-management roles with 8-12 years of experience saw a spike of 8 per cent.

On the contrary, hiring for senior management roles with 13-16 years of experience and leadership roles with an experience of over 16 years remained flat.

Demand for talent grew across all metropolitan cities. Bengaluru, and recorded positive growth in recruitment activity with 20 per cent, 19 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively.

The Naukri JobSpeak is a monthly index that calculates and records hiring activity based on the job listings on month-on-month.

