Coriander dips 0.37% on subdued demand

Coriander prices fell 0.37 per cent to Rs 6,210 per in futures trade Friday as participants cut down their positions amid muted domestic as well as exports demand against ample stocks position.

Besides, rising arrivals from producing regions and profit-booking at higher levels mainly weighed on the sentiment.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander prices for delivery in April declined by Rs 23, or 0.37 per cent, to Rs 6,210 per with an open interest of 29,440 lots.

On similar lines, rates for far-month May was trading at Rs 6,275, down 0.59 per cent, or Rs 37. The open interest of the contract stood at 4,110 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in coriander futures to subdued demand in the physical market against adequate stocks position on increased supplies from producing regions.

