HMSI sales down 5% at 3,96,366 units in November; exports dip 4.16%

(HMSI) on Monday reported a 5.25 decline in total sales at 3,96,366 units in November.

The two-wheeler maker had sold 4,18,367 units in the same month last year, HMSI said in a statement.

Domestic sales during the month stood at 3,73,250 units, a 5.32 per cent decline from 3,94,246 units in November last year.

Exports stood at 23,116 units as compared with 24,121 units in the year-ago month, down 4.16 per cent.