JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Rejig of Oyo brass: Aditya Ghosh joins board, Rohit Kapoor becomes CEO
Business Standard

HMSI sales down 5% at 3,96,366 units in November; exports dip 4.16%

The two-wheeler maker had sold 4,18,367 units in the same month last year, HMSI said in a statement.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Honda Dio, Honda, Dio, HMSI, BS-IV
Honda Dio. Photo: Twitter

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Monday reported a 5.25 decline in total sales at 3,96,366 units in November.

The two-wheeler maker had sold 4,18,367 units in the same month last year, HMSI said in a statement.

Domestic sales during the month stood at 3,73,250 units, a 5.32 per cent decline from 3,94,246 units in November last year.

Exports stood at 23,116 units as compared with 24,121 units in the year-ago month, down 4.16 per cent.
First Published: Mon, December 02 2019. 20:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU