Holy dip in Sangam will not help wash away sins: Mayawati's jibe at PM Modi

BSP on Monday attacked over his holy dip in the waters of Sangam, saying it will not help "wash sins".

The on Sunday took a holy dip at the Sangam -- the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati -- in and interacted with sanitation workers.

The (BSP) alleged that people will never forgive the BJP for making their life miserable through demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

"Will 'SHAHI' dip in Sangam by PM Modi be able to wash sins of reneging poll promises, treachery & other state wrongs? Not possible for people to forgive BJP easily for making their life miserable through deeds of Notebandi, GST, Vengeance, Casteism, Communal & Authoritarian rule," tweeted.

She also slammed the Centre's (PM-KISAN) scheme, claiming that "Rs 500 per month" may be useful for labourers but not for farmers who want remunerative price for their produce.

"Modi govt should differentiate between farmers and landless labourers. His Kisan scehme of Rs 500 per month may be useful for labourers but not for farmers who want remunerative price of their produce which BJP govt has failed to ensure. This is a failure," she said.

Modi Sunday launched the PM-KISAN scheme transferring the first instalment of Rs 2,000 each to over one crore farmers.

