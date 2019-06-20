Home delivery of LPG cylinders from Sep: Mizoram minister

Food, Civil Supplies and K Lalrinliana on Thursday said cooking in the state would commence home delivery of LPG cylinders from September.

The logistics have been prepared to make the proposal for home delivery a success, he said in a written reply to a question from Vanlalthlana of the opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM).

Indane Distributors Association said it would make best efforts to implement the proposal.

Meanwhile, an of the association said private sector is planning to set up a bottling plant at Muallungthu near Aizawl.

