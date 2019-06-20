Home delivery of LPG cylinders from Sep: Mizoram minister

Mizoram Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister K Lalrinliana on Thursday said cooking gas agents in the state would commence home delivery of LPG cylinders from September.
The logistics have been prepared to make the proposal for home delivery a success, he said in a written reply to a question from Vanlalthlana of the opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM).
Mizoram Indane Distributors Association said it would make best efforts to implement the proposal.
Meanwhile, an official of the association said private sector player Spice Gas is planning to set up a bottling plant at Muallungthu near Aizawl.
