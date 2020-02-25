Honda Motorcycle & Scooter launches BSVI Dio, price starts at Rs 64,584

Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd on Tuesdayannounced the launch of the all new BSVI Dio in the city, with prices starting from Rs 64,584 (ex- showroom, Bengaluru).

On the launch day itself, 301 units of Dio BSVI were delivered across the city, said in a release.

"South has always been an important market for 2Wheelers India and is the leading two wheeler brand in the region with 34 per cent market share.

Dio has grown today to become the second highest selling two-wheeler in the south region," Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, said.

"We are confident that with its new sporty aggressive design and advanced technology the new Dio BSVI will create yet another excitement among fun-seeking youngsters," he said.

The company said the New Dio BSVI will be available in two variants - Standard and Deluxe.