Honda recalls 5,088 units of 5 models in India to fix faulty Takata airbags

Japanese auto major on Monday said it is recalling an additional 5,088 units of its previous generation models of Jazz, City, CR-V, Civic and Accord in India as part of a global exercise to rectify faulty Takata airbags.

The company, which is present in India through a wholly-owned arm Cars India Ltd (HCIL), said it has expanded its campaign to replace Takata driver and passenger front airbag inflators in 5,088 units as part of its precautionary global recall campaign concerning Takata front airbag inflators.

It is recalling 2,099 units of City sedan manufactured between 2007- 2013, 2,577 units of CR-V produced between 2003-2008 and in 2011 and 350 units of Accord manufactured in 2003, said.

It is also recalling 52 units of Civic sedan manufactured between 2006-2008 and 10 units of Jazz manufactured between 2009-2012.

The company said replacement will be carried out free of cost at HCIL dealerships across the country from July 29, 2019 and the company will communicate with customers directly.

In April this year, Honda had recalled 3,669 units of Accord sedan in the country as part of a global exercise.

Millions of vehicles globally have been recalled due to defective safety airbag manufactured by Japan's Takata Corp.