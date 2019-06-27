Hot, humid day in Delhi; similar conditions likely on Friday

It was a hot and humid day in the national capital on Thursday, with the mercury settling at 41.1 degrees Celsius.

"The city recorded a high of 41.1 degrees Celsius, four notches above the normal, and a low of 28.4 degrees Celsius," a MeT official said.

Humidity levels oscillated between 46 and 82 per cent.

The weatherman has predicted similar conditions for another two to three days and rains are likely after June 30.

On Friday, the maximum and the minimum will hover around 41 and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively, the official added.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was 41.1 degrees Celsius and the minimum 29.6 degrees Celsius.

