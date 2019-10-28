Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Housefull 4' rakes in Rs 53 crore in first three days

-
ALSO READ
Domestic box office collections grow 25% to Rs 3,860 cr in Jan-Sep
Flexing and filmmaking
Pak-origin British MP Sajid Javid, son of a bus driver, joins UK PM race
Ranveer Singh's 'Gully Boy' is India's official entry to Oscars 2020
'Chhoti Si Baat', 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actress Vidya Sinha dies at 71
-
Akshay Kumar's "Housefull 4" has earned Rs 53 crore in the first three days of its release, the makers said on Monday.
The Farhad Samji-directed film opened on October 25 to mixed reviews.
On the first day, the film raked in Rs 19.09 crore.
Producer Sajid Nadiadwala, however, believes the film will perform better in the coming days as the festive season has concluded.
"The first three days of our film release were like paid previews. People have come despite the festive season & enjoyed the film. I think we had the best paid previews with a total collection of 53cr and our actual weekend starts today," Nadiadwala said in a statement.
The movie also features Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda.