HP CM inaugurates registration office for foreign tourists in Dharamshala

Press Trust of India  |  Dharamshala 

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has inaugurated the office for Tibetans and foreign tourists, an official said Sunday.

The office is located at SP Complex in Dharamshala. It was constructed with an outlay of Rs 2.41 crore, the official said.

The chief minister also inaugurated the Administrative Office Block at Police Lines Dharamshala.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Kishan Kapoor, Urban Development Minister Sarveen Chaudhary, MLA Hoshiyar Singh, former MP Kripal Parmar, Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar, BJP Organisation Secretary Pawan Rana, DGP S R Mardi, IG Atul Fulzale were also present on the occasion.

First Published: Sun, February 24 2019. 16:41 IST

