unfurled the national flag at a state-level function held on the historic Ridge here Saturday.

The inspected the parade and took salute from an impressive march past led by from 22 Rajput.

was also present on the occasion.

Contingents of the Army, the Indo-Tibet Border Police, the SSB, ex-servicemen, the and other forces presented a march past. A colourful cultural programme representing all districts was also presented on the occasion.

Tableaux highlighting various development activities of different departments of the were a attraction during the event. A special tableau focussed on Mahatma Gandhi's visit to Shimla on May 11, 1921.

Cultural troupe Una received the first prize, NZCC Rajasthan the second and Yoga performers got the third prize.

The also honoured the sports persons of the state who had performed at international level which included Jyotika Dutta, Naresh Kumar, Sumita Mehta, and

Suresh Bhardwaj, MLAs and Balbir Verma, Additional Chief Secretary cum Principal Secretary to the Dr Shrikant Baldi, of Police S R Mardi were also present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)