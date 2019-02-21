HPC closed units' staff get no salary for 2 years

The employees of closed and paper mills under central PSU Hindustan Paper Corporations have not received their salaries for two years and 29 of them have died in this period, the Assembly was informed Thursday.

Commerce and Industry said production at the unit in Panchgram was stopped on October 20, 2015, while the mill in Jagiroad has not been functioning since March 31, 2017.

In a written reply to a query by member Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, Patowary said no salary was paid to the staff of and units since January and March of 2017 respectively.

"According to the Hindustan Paper Corporation, 16 employees of Nagaon paper mill have died from March 1, 2017 to February 12, 2019. In Cachar paper mill, 13 employees have died between January 1, 2017 and December 31, 2018," the said.

They died "unfortunately" for various reasons, he said adding that one had committed suicide out of depression while another was found dead in room.

About steps taken to ease the financial difficulties faced by the children of the employees in continuing their education, Patowary said the government "cannot say more" at this moment.

He said a Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process is going on as per directions of the National Company Law Tribunal and nothing can be said till it is over.

The minister, however, informed the House that the HPC has submitted a Rs 1,995-crore revival proposal to the government.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)