Pre-dawn Indian air strike destroys JeM camp in Pakistan, sources say up to 350 terrorists killed

In a pinpointed and swift air strike that lasted less than two minutes, pounded Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in early Tuesday, killing up to 350 terrorists and trainers who were moved there for their protection after the attack, officials said.

The pre-dawn operation, described as "non-military" and "preemptive", struck a five-star resort style camp on a hilltop forest that provided Indian forces with a "sitting duck target" and caught the terrorists in their sleep, sources said.

The country is in safe hands and he will not let the country down, said in a public rally in Churu, Rajasthan, in his first remarks after the strike.He, however, did not make a direct reference to the attack or give any details.

told the media the "intelligence-led operation" on the Pakistan-based group's biggest training camp in Balakot became "absolutely necessary" as it was planning more suicide attacks in India, after the February 14 attack on a CRPF convoy in in which 40 soldiers were killed. The JeM claimed responsibility for the attack.

Gokhale said the camp was located in Balakot but did not elaborate further. Sources said the reference was to the town in Pakistan's province, about 80 km from the Line of Control and near Abbotabad where Al Qaeda was killed in hiding by covert US forces.

Gokhale also did not give details of how the attacks were carried out but sources said a group of 2000 jets was used to drop bombs in the operation, which included various other aircraft.

This is the first time since the 1971 war that has used air power against

received intelligence that the JeM had shifted many in-training terrorists and hardcore operatives, along with their trainers, to the camp, about 20 km from Balakot town, which has facilities for 500 to 700 people and even a swimming pool, sources said.

In a synchronised operation, fighter and other aircraft took off from several air bases in Western and Central commands at about the same time, leaving Pakistani defence officials confused about where they were heading, they said.

A small group of aircraft broke away from the swarm and headed to Balakot where "the sleeping terrorists were sitting ducks for the Indian bombing", said one source.

The entire operation, it is learnt, was over in 20 minutes, starting at 3.45 am and ending at 4.05 am.

"Credible intelligence was received that JeM was attempting another suicide attack in various parts of the country, and the fidayeen jihadis were being trained for this purpose," Gokhale told the media.

In the face of imminent danger, a preemptive strike became "absolutely necessary", the said.

"In this operation, a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for fidayeen action were eliminated," he said, stressing that care was taken to avoid civilian casualties.

At least 325 terrorists and 25 to 27 trainers were at the camp, sources told

The facility at Balakot, located in a thick forest on a hilltop far from civilian presence, was headed by Maulana Yousuf Azhar, alias Ustad Ghouri, the of JeM Masood Azhar, he said, reading out from a statement.

The statement did not say if Yousuf Azhar was among those killed.

According to sources, terrorists in the were imparted the advanced 'Daura-e-Khaas' training in weapons, explosives and field tactics, attack on convoys of security forces, planting and making of IEDs, suicide bombing, rigging vehicles for suicide attacks and survival tactics in high altitudes and extreme-stress situations.

India, Gokhale said, expects to dismantle all camps, including those of the JeM.

The JeM has been active in Pakistan for the last two decades and has its headquarters in Bahawalpur in Pakistan's province, he said in the statement.

He pointed out that the organisation is proscribed by the UN and has been responsible of a series of terrorist attacks, including on the in December 2001 and the Pathankot airbase in January 2016.

of the strike was welcomed by the entire political spectrum and military experts who had been advocating retribution after the

While congratulated the "bravery and valour" of the armed forces, said he saluted the pilots of the IAF.

said the strikes are a "totally new ball game" as it was for the first time that air power was used during peace time to hit terror targets in Pakistan.

There were scenes of celebrations in several parts of the country.

Bollywood stars also weighed in with their reactions, with Lata Mangeshkar, and among others congratulating the forces.

In Islamabad, the narrative was different with officials saying there were no casualties or damages.

In an early morning tweet, Asif Ghafoor, of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the of the Pakistan Army, said Indian aircrafts intruded from the Muzaffarabad sector.

"Facing timely and effective response from released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage," Ghafoor said in a tweet.

" violated Line of Control Pakistan. immediately scrambled. Indian aircraft gone back," he claimed.

Pakistan called an "emergency meeting" at the for consultations, sources in said.

