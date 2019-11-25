Huge pre-placement offers witnessed in IIT-Madras

Several multinational companies such as Qualcomm, Samsung and Intel have made pre-placement offers (PPOs) to students of IIT-Madras here, making it as the highest ever in recent years.

Qualcomm has made the PPOs to 23 candidates while Samsung Research, AB Inbev and Texas Instruments made eight each and Intel seven, IIT-Madras said on Monday.

The major sectors covered include core and research and development - 41 per cent, analytics, consulting and finance 25 per cent, fast moving consumer goods four per cent, Information Technology 21 per cent and other sectors nine per cent, a press release from IIT-Madras said.

As many as 158 students have secured PPOs as against 135 in 2018-19, the release said.

A total of 1,334 students has registered for placements for 2019-20 and the total number of companies registered for Phase-I of placements is 170.

The companies would be looking at 322 profiles, including 35 from overseas, and 54 start-ups have also registered for the recruitment process, it said.

"The trend of increasing PPOs through our internship programme continues this year. This, hopefully, is a harbinger of a strong placement season", IIT-Madras professor C S Shankar Ram and professor Manu Santhanam said.

In 2018-19, the PPOs were 135; 2017-18 saw 114; 2016-17 saw 73; 2015-16 saw 69 offers, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)