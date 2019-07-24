HUL shares gain over 2 pc post Q1 earnings

Shares of Hindustan Unilever rose by over 2 per cent on Wednesday after the FMCG major reported a 14.40 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the first quarter ended June.

The share price gained 2.06 per cent to close at Rs 1,728 on the BSE. Intra-day, it rose 2.28 per cent to Rs 1,731.95.

On the NSE, the shares went up by 2.18 per cent to close at Rs 1,730.40.

In terms of volume, 1.15 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 26 lakh shares were traded on the NSE.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Tuesday reported a 14.40 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,795 crore for the first quarter ended June helped by volume growth and improvement in margins.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,569 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, HUL said in a regulatory filing.

Net sales during the June 2019 quarter stood at Rs 10,197 crore, up 6.04 per cent as against Rs 9,616 crore in the year-ago period.

