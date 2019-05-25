Hulu orders anthology series based on 'North American Lake Monsters'

-
ALSO READ
Hulu planning series based on Stephen King's 'The Eyes of the Dragon'
Hulu cuts price of most popular plan by 25 percent
Lynn Shelton to direct Hulu series 'Little Fires Everywhere'
Disney profit beats, driven by theme parks, media networks
Disney CEO stock award worth as much as $149.6 million in 2018
-
Streaming platform Hulu has given a go-ahead to anthology series, based on the book "North American Lake Monsters".
The book is a collection of short stories by Nathan Ballingrud, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The show will explore how encounters with vampires, fallen angels and other monsters force Louisiana natives to re-examine their broken lives in what is being described as a contemporary horror anthology.
The series, which hails from Annapurna Television, has been created by Mary Laws. She is going to serve as writer and executive producer.
Filmmaker Lucan Toh will also executive produce the series alongside Babak Anvari, who is set to direct it.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU