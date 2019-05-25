Hulu orders anthology series based on 'North American Lake Monsters'

Streaming platform has given a go-ahead to anthology series, based on the book "North American Lake Monsters".

The book is a collection of short stories by Nathan Ballingrud, according to The

The show will explore how encounters with vampires, fallen angels and other monsters force natives to re-examine their broken lives in what is being described as a contemporary horror anthology.

The series, which hails from Annapurna Television, has been created by She is going to serve as

Filmmaker Lucan Toh will also executive produce the series alongside Babak Anvari, who is set to direct it.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)