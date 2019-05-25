JUST IN
Business Standard

Hulu orders anthology series based on 'North American Lake Monsters'

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Streaming platform Hulu has given a go-ahead to anthology series, based on the book "North American Lake Monsters".

The book is a collection of short stories by Nathan Ballingrud, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show will explore how encounters with vampires, fallen angels and other monsters force Louisiana natives to re-examine their broken lives in what is being described as a contemporary horror anthology.

The series, which hails from Annapurna Television, has been created by Mary Laws. She is going to serve as writer and executive producer.

Filmmaker Lucan Toh will also executive produce the series alongside Babak Anvari, who is set to direct it.

First Published: Sat, May 25 2019. 18:50 IST

