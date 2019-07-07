Human sacrifice attempt: injured science teacher's son dies

One member of the science teacher's family that was about to sacrifice a minor girl in Assam's Udalguri district died on Sunday because of injuries suffered in police firing.

The science teacher, his son and another relative were injured in firing by policemen while trying to control the situation, a police official said.

Pulakesh Saharia, the son of the school teacher, succumbed to his injuries at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital on Sunday.

His father Jadav Saharia and the relative are still undergoing treatment at the hospital, police said.

A total of eight persons were taken into custody in connection with the incident that took place in Ganakpara village on Saturday.

Local people informed the police and the media after they found the teacher and his family members, including women, naked chanting mantras and about to sacrifice a three- year-old girl, stated to be the daughter of his sister-in-law.

The child was placed on a sacrificial altar and a priest was ready to sever the child's head with a long sword.

The girl was saved as they villagers intervened and they were attacked by the family members with sword, axe, machete and stones, police said.

The family members set fire to their motorcycle, car, television set and fridge.

Locals claimed that the priest had been conducting 'tantric' rituals in the house since the suicide of a girl there three years ago.

Investigation into the incident is on, police said.

