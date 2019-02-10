Hungary to give women with 4 or more kids life tax exemption

Hungary's anti- says the government is greatly increasing financial aid and subsidies for families with several children.

The measures announced Sunday by during his "state of the nation" speech are meant to encourage women to have more children and to reverse Hungary's population decline.

They include a lifetime income tax exemption for women who give birth to at least four children.

Orban said such policies are "Hungary's answer" to downward demographic trends, "not "



Orban repeated his assertion that leaders in want to fill with migrants from other continents.

With European set for May, he said that unchecked would create "mixed populations" in that Muslims eventually would dominate and Christians quickly would become a minority.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)