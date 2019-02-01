Husband, his girlfriend killed wife and daughter, police say

The police on Friday claimed to have solved the of a 34-year-old woman and her daughter within 24 hours with the arrest of her husband and his girlfriend.

and her two-and-a-half years old daughter were found killed with their throats slit inside a flat in Mahim area of central Thursday.

The police said Friday that Illias Sayyed (38), the woman's husband, was having an affair with Afreen Banu, which led to frequent quarrels between him and Tahsin.

After one such fight, Illias, with the help of Banu, allegedly killed Tahsin and the daughter Thursday morning, the police said.

After committing the crime, Illias allegedly sent a message to himself from Tahsin's phone to make it appear that he was not present at the crime spot and the Tahsin was alive at that point.

The accused also attempted to burn the bodies by setting them on fire, the police said.

It was the smoke from the flat that had alerted neighbours.

The police have arrested Illias and Banu under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence), an said, adding that further probe was on.

