Hyderabad Jewellery, Pearl and Gem Fair Showcases Splendid Collection in its 12th Edition

/ -- Over 450 brands offer their exclusive range of at the three-day B2B Fair



Jewellery, Pearl and (HJF 2019), India's premium B2B trade show, commenced its 12th edition today at the International Convention Centre (HICC), Novotel, Chief - Shri. T. Padma Rao Goud, Deputy Speaker, Telangana; Mr. Mahendra Tayal, President, Hitech City Jewellers Manufacturers Association; Mr. Mukesh Agarwal, Convener, Hitech City Jewellers Manufacturers Association; Mr.Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, UBM and Mr. Abhijit Mukherjee, Director, UBM inaugurated the fair in the presence of other dignitaries from the trade.

(Logo: )



(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/898194/HJF_2019_Logo.jpg )(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902938/Inauguration_12th_edition_HJF.jpg ) Organised by UBM India, over the years the Hyderabad Jewellery, Pearl and has been a great platform for the Indian jewellery market, giving an excellent opportunity for the industry players to offer their jewellery and for the buyers an one-stop to witness, experience and place orders for their choice from an exclusive artisans collection.

Hyderabad Jewellery, Pearl and , India's leading exhibition organizer is being held in association with (HJMA) and Bullion Gems & Jewellery Federation along with 200+ district associations from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, &

Over 450 leading brands from across the country and abroad have showcased their finest jewellery and artisans collection to the visitors at the HJF 2019. The exhibitors comprised of top-most jewellery brands, fine finished jewellery manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, importers and exporters, jewellery manufacturers, machinery manufacturers, diamond, gemstone and pearls manufacturers, and jewellery mounting traders, packaging and display, hallmarkers, assayers and representatives from trade and governmental bodies.

One of the key highlights of the show this year has been the debut participation from bringing top 4 brands from namely: Nahdi Jewellery, Mira, Ellyhan Jewellery, Indah Mutiara Lambok. Other key highlights of the fair included a pavilion that showcased India's prominent jewellery masterpieces; a first ever exclusively for B2B meetings and an array of new designs and launches at the fair from Indian and International brands.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 12th edition of HJF, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, UBM said, "India is one of the largest in the world contributing 29 per cent to the global jewellery consumption and is considered to be the hub of the global jewellery market because of its low cost and availability of high-skilled labour. Hyderabad represents the large and growing South Indian and and with the 12th edition of HJF we are proud to play an important role in the region, generating sales and building better business relationships. With a special focus on South India's range of jewellery, the show promises to be an excellent platform for both buyers and suppliers and continues to attract key players in the world's jewellery industry. This year, we have participation from well-reputed local and overseas buyers from (UK), of America (USA), Dubai, and India and many more reinforcing the expo's position as a proven and trusted sourcing hub for the industry across the world."



This year, the B2B fair will see participation from exhibitors that include prominent names such as Anmol Jewellers, Swaroop Jewellers, Chintamani Gold, Sri Shubam Jewellers, Gupta Gold, Vinati Jewellers, JKS Jewels Pvt Ltd, KK Ornaments, Jewel Park, Shree Kalpataru Jewellers Pvt Ltd, Mukti Gold, Anmol Swarn, Nahar Diamonds, SK Jewels, Hreenkar Jewellers, Jewellers, SK Seth, Dantara Jewellery, Rajendra Jewellers, Bhindi Jewellers amongst others. The HJF brings to the fore creativity and innovation in jewellery from among several cities and Tier II towns such as Vijayawada, Guntur, Vizag, and

The HJF is one of the four-city jewellery shows (Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Delhi) that are hosted throughout the year by UBM India. Internationally, organises the World's Biggest Jewellery Trade Event - The Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair.

Industry speak at HJF 2019:



Key Exhibitors quotes:



- Speaking on HJF, Mr. Mahender Tayal, HJMA, South GJEPC said, "Hyderabad Jewellery, Pearl and Gem Fair has been a flagship event for the industry for over a decade. The platform gives us an opportunity to engage with other traders not only from India but also from other countries. We get to witness the latest trends in the jewellery industry, array of the premium jewellery, studded with pearls, ruby, emerald and diamonds and also meet large number of visitors.

- Mr.Mukesh Agarwal, Vice president- (HJMA) & Director, said - " We are glad to be associated with UBM from last 11years. HJF is one of the landmark shows for Hyderabad jewellery Manufactures, year-on-year it has gained immense popularity and it is indeed one of the biggest jewellery fair in In this 12th Edition, we are showcasing the wide range of C.Z. pachi jewellery studded with rubies and emeralds, we have also created a complete range in temple jewellery studded with rubies and emeralds and C.Z."



- Mr. Preetham Jain, Partner, Collection - "Hyderabad is potential market for us and Hyderabad and Gem Fair is the right platform for us to connect with small and large scale traders, which otherwise is not possible for us to market our products independently. This year, we have launched our specific unique highly finished casting ornaments at HJF 2019."



- Mr. Roshni Prasad, - JKS Jewels Pvt Ltd- "UBM HJF has been a great platform for us to market and promote our portfolio of jewellery. At HJF, we get an opportunity to engage with new buyers and also witness the latest trends in the industry. We are well known for our handcrafted jewellery collection and we have showcased our latest designs at HJF 2019".

About HJF



HJF is organized by UBM, which in June 2019 combined with to become a leading B2B and the largest B2B Events organiser in the world. Please visit https://hyderabad.jewelleryfair.in/ more information on the HJF and / https:// for our presence in Asia.

About UBM Asia:



recently became part of Informa PLC, a leading B2B and the largest B2B Events organiser in the world. Please visit / https:// for more information about our presence in Asia.

Source: UBM India Pvt. Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)