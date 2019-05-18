I will be assassinated by BJP like Indira Gandhi: Kejriwal

Alleging that the BJP was after his life, minister and Saturday claimed that he will be assassinated like former by his

"The BJP would get me murdered by my own PSO (Personal Security Officer) one day like My own security officers report to BJP," Kejriwal told a channel in

"The BJP is after my life, they will murder me one day," he added.

Kejriwal was in to campaign for his party which is contesting on all seats in the state.

Earlier this month, he was slapped by a man during a roadshow in Delhi's Moti Nagar area on Saturday.

The Police had claimed that the culprit was a disgruntled worker but the party blamed the BJP for the attack.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)