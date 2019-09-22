IAF felicitates trust founded by MIAF Arjan Singh

The IAF on Sunday felicitated a trust founded by Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh and his wife, with Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa applauding the noble work done by it towards welfare of serving and retired air warriors.

The felicitation ceremony was held at Akash Air Force officers' mess here on the establishment day of the trust, officials said.

In his speech, Dhanoa expressed his gratitude to the founders of the trust and "applauded the noble work done by the trust towards welfare of the serving and retired air warriors including their widows and dependents".

The Marshal and his wife Teji Singh had contributed their personal funds of Rs 2.25 cr to establish this trust on September 22 in 2004, it said.

Marshal Arjan Singh DFC, a Padma Vibhushan awardee, had played a crucial role in 1965 by stopping Pakistani armour offensive code named 'Operation Grand Slam'.

He was also appointed as the Lt Governor of Delhi in 1989, according to a statement issued by the IAF.

Arvind Singh, son of the Marshal and a life trustee of the organisation, delivered an emotional speech.

To mark the felicitation ceremony, a leaflet on the trust and a poetry book "Abhi Kaam Baaki Hai" on the Marshal were launched jointly by the IAF chief and Air Chief Marshal (retd) Arup Raha, the statement said.

A memento was also presented to the trust.

