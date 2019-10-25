G C Murmu appointed lieutenant governor of J&K, R K Mathur of Ladakh

-
IAS officers Girish Chandra Murmu and R K Mathur have been appointed the new Lt Governors of Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh respectively, an official communication said on Friday.
While Murmu, a 1985-batch Gujarat cadre officer, is serving as the Expenditure Secretary in the Union Finance Ministry, Mathur, a 1977-batch officer, has served as the defence secretary and is a former Chief Information Commissioner (CIC).
The two Union Territories will come into existence on October 31 . The Modi government had on August 5 abrogated provisions of Article 370 that granted a special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
The incumbent governor of the state, Satya Pal Malik, has been moved to Goa, a Rashtrapati Bhawan statement said.
