JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

In Pics: People across India celebrate Dhanteras 2019
Business Standard

G C Murmu appointed lieutenant governor of J&K, R K Mathur of Ladakh

The Modi government had on August 5 abrogated provisions of Article 370 that granted a special status to Jammu and Kashmir

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Girish Chandra Murmu
Girish Chandra Murmu, Lieutenant General of Ladakh

IAS officers Girish Chandra Murmu and R K Mathur have been appointed the new Lt Governors of Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh respectively, an official communication said on Friday.

While Murmu, a 1985-batch Gujarat cadre officer, is serving as the Expenditure Secretary in the Union Finance Ministry, Mathur, a 1977-batch officer, has served as the defence secretary and is a former Chief Information Commissioner (CIC).

The two Union Territories will come into existence on October 31 . The Modi government had on August 5 abrogated provisions of Article 370 that granted a special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The incumbent governor of the state, Satya Pal Malik, has been moved to Goa, a Rashtrapati Bhawan statement said.
First Published: Fri, October 25 2019. 20:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU