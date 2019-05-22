ibs rebrands to Fulcro, eyes Rs 100 crore revenue in 3 years

Digital marketing agency ibs, which has re-branded itself as Fulcro, Wednesday said it aims to double its revenue to Rs 100 crore in the next three years.

The company, which was founded in 2003, has worked with brands like Hero MotoCorp, ASUS, Airtel, Pepsi, and MakeMyTrip, among others.

Fulcro founder and said there was a "compelling need to reinvent itself and make itself future ready in terms of its business model and services".

"By rebranding as Fulcro, we are repositioning ourselves from a digital agency to a strategic partner for brands in the digital-first world," he added.

Mitter said Fulcro's current revenue is around Rs 50 crore and the company aims to double this to Rs 100 crore in the next three years. It also plans to expand its current team of 150 people in and

"Each of our category will be led by specialists...The five specialised focus areas would include digital, communications, technology, media and data," he added.

He added that Fulcro has also built a consultative practice to undertake end-to-end digital transformation mandates.

