Shooting academy employee arrested for molestation

An employee of a shooting academy run by ace shooter here has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 12-year-old girl during a training camp, city police said Wednesday.

The alleged incident took place between May 14 and 20.

(24), the accused, works as a at the Gun For Glory shooting academy.

A case was registered against him under relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO) Tuesday, said a from the station.

The accused allegedly touched the girl inappropriately while issuing her a gun at the camp, he said.

"The girl narrated the incident to her grandmother and subsequently the academy was informed," said the

After the case was registered Tuesday, Patil was immediately arrested, he said.

Pawan Singh, director of the academy, said the accused was suspended immediately after the incident came to light and police were informed.

"We are cooperating with the authorities in their investigation," he said. Patil had joined the academy recently, Singh added.

