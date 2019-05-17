ICC releases official song for World Cup

-
ALSO READ
SC declines to hear plea seeking direction to parties not to field candidates with more than 2 kids
HC junks PIL opposing ministers using govt funds and machinery for poll campaigns
SC to hear after summer break PIL on banning convicted leaders from holding party posts
Mick Jagger says 'on the mend' after medical procedure
Ozzy Osbourne postpones his European tour
-
The ICC on Friday released the official song of the Men's World Cup -- 'Stand By' with LORYN and Rudimental across all streaming platforms.
'Stand By' -- a collaboration between new artist LORYN and one of the UK's most successful and influential acts, Rudimental will be played in ground and city events across the tournament when the showpiece event begins on May 30.
The ICC Men's World Cup is one of the world's biggest global sporting events, attracting around one million sporting fans soaking up the action in the UK and a further billion fans watching world-wide across the 48-match event.
'Stand By' will provide a common voice for fans when they show their passion for their respective teams during the month and a half long tournament which culminates on July 14.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU