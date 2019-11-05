ICICI Bank eyes retail expansion, to open 450 new branches this fiscal

-
ICICI Bank will open a total of 450 branches across the country in 2019-20 to expand its footprint and 14 of those new branches would be in West Bengal.
With 385 new branches opened so far this fiscal, ICICI Bank now has a wide retail network of nearly 5260 branches across the country, the bank said on Tuesday.
Of the new branches in West Bengal, four are in rural areas - Andul, Char Maijdia, Matigarahat and Panagar. Other branches have been opened in locations like Kolkata, Bidhannagar and Jhargram.
With this expansion, the bank now has a network of 248 branches and extension counters in West Bengal along with 615 ATMs.
"We believe that a wide branch network continues to be important for retail banking. It helps deepen the relationship with the customer by serving them a wide range of products and offerings," ICICI Bank ED Anup Bagchi said.
