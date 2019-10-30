ICICI Lombard, Karur Vysya Bank tie up for sale of insurance products

on Wednesday said it has entered into a strategic tie-up with for selling

The association will provide the bank's customers access to the insurer's portfolio and make insurance more accessible to its customers across India, said in a release.

Through this collaboration, aims to offer innovative insurance solutions to 8 million customers of the bank spread across its 779 branches in the country, it said.

Sanjeev Mantri, Executive Director, ICICI Lombard said, "Bancassurance as a channel has been a strong catalyst for us as it opens numerous opportunities through partnerships with trustworthy organisations. With this tie-up, we aim to leverage Karur Vysya bank's rich heritage of over 100 years of providing banking services in India and offer our exclusive and innovative non-life insurance solutions to their customers."



"Our main focus is on keeping clients at the heart of all our schemes, and this tie-up will help us uphold a strong and distinguished insurance catalogue," said Gururaja Rao, General Manager,