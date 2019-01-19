Three booked for derogatory remarks against RLD leader's wife on Fb

-

A case has been lodged against three persons here for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the wife of RLD vice president Jayant Chaudhary on Facebook.
"On the complaint of RLD district president Sukhbir Singh Gathina, an FIR has been lodged against three persons with Badaut Police for making derogatory comments on the Facebook account of one Gaurav Dev Sharma," Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Kumar Srivastava said.
The three have ben identified as Saurabh Deshwal, Sumit Dangi and Lukki Deshwal, the ASP said, adding efforts are on to nab them.
Meanwhile, former MLA belonging to RLD Virpal Rathore has alleged that the people named in the FIR are associated with a rival party and have been making similar comments against senior leaders.
