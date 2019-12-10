IDBI to sell 49% stake in two of its subsidiaries, to retain control

-
ALSO READ
IDBI Bank tanks 9% as Q1 loss widens to Rs 3,801 cr on poor asset quality
IDBI Bank surges 10% after Cabinet approves Rs 9,257 crore capital infusion
IDBI Bank declines 4% after Board approves 19.18% stake sale in APCIL
Reliance Capital shareholding in RGIC transferred to IDBI Trustee Services
Oriental Bank of Commerce, IDBI Bank cut MCLR up to 15 basis points
-
IDBI Bank will sell up to 49 per cent stake in its subsidiaries IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Ltd (ICMS) and IDBI Intech Ltd (IIL).
The board of directors of IDBI Bank has given in-principle approval to divest or dilute IDBI Bank's stake in its subsidiaries namely IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Ltd (ICMS) and IDBI Intech Limited (IIL) to the extent of 49 per cent to the prospective investors, the private sector lender said in a regulatory filing.
IDBI Bank said it will retain controlling stake in the subsidiaries with itself.
Shares of IDBI Bank closed at Rs 33.50 on the BSE, down by 1.90 per cent from the previous close.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU