IDBI to sell 49% stake in two of its subsidiaries, to retain control

IDBI Bank said it will retain controlling stake in the subsidiaries with itself.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

IDBI Bank will sell up to 49 per cent stake in its subsidiaries IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Ltd (ICMS) and IDBI Intech Ltd (IIL).

The board of directors of IDBI Bank has given in-principle approval to divest or dilute IDBI Bank's stake in its subsidiaries namely IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Ltd (ICMS) and IDBI Intech Limited (IIL) to the extent of 49 per cent to the prospective investors, the private sector lender said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of IDBI Bank closed at Rs 33.50 on the BSE, down by 1.90 per cent from the previous close.
First Published: Tue, December 10 2019. 18:30 IST

