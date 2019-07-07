Illingworth-Kettleborough to officiate Ind-NZ WC semifinal

English duo of Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough will officiate the first semi-final of the ICC World Cup between India and New Zealand at Manchester on Tuesday.

The ICC Sunday appointed umpires and match officials for the two World Cup semi-finals following the conclusion of the group stage.

Australian Rod Tucker will be in the third umpire's chair for the India-New Zealand encounter while Englishman Nigel Llong will be the fourth official.

Former Australia international David Boon has been appointed as the match referee for the game.

The second semi-final between defending champions Australia and hosts England at Edgbaston on Thursday will be officiated by Sri Lanka's Kumar Dharmasena and Marais Erasmus of South Africa.

The third umpire for the second last-four game will be New Zealand's Chris Gaffaney while Pakistan's Aleem Dar will be the fourth official. Ranjan Madugalla of Sri Lanka will be the match referee.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)