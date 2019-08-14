HC tells Delhi, Centre to stop sale of tobacco near schools, implement law

The Delhi High Court directed the Centre and the Delhi government on Wednesday to ensure effective implementation of the law prohibiting sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products within a 100-yard radius of educational institutions in the national capital.

"Implement your law," a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said to the two governments and civic bodies of the city and disposed of the PIL, by an NGO, which had sought a complete ban on sale of tobacco products and cigarettes near educational institutions.

The court noted that though the authorities were claiming to have implemented the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) 2003, however, when any specific instance of violation of the statute is pointed out to them, they should take immediate action in accordance with the law, rules, regulations, government policy and after giving due hearing to the violator.

The bench also directed the authorities to organise proper sensitisation programs for all stakeholders.

NGO Doctors For You in its plea had alleged that despite a ban on the sale of tobacco products near educational institutions, one can easily find a number of shops selling such products near schools in the city.