Impressive win for Sasikumar, Nagal bows out of ATP Challenger

India's Sasikumar Mukund came up with an impressive performance to outclass his German rival 6-3, 6-1 in the second round of the Chennai Open ATP Challenger 80 tournament here Tuesday.

However, Sumit Nagal, who is aiming to get his career back on track after a moderate 2018, suffered a 3-6, 4-6 loss to Korea's eighth seed Duckhee Lee.

Mukund played fluent, attacking to subdue his German rival. He started strongly and held serve with an ace.

Fanselow struggled but held serve in his opening game. From 2-all, Mukund won 12 of the next 13 points to go ahead 5-2.

The German held on to his serve after great difficulty to claw back to 3-5.

Mukund then saved the only break point against him with an ace and thereafter went on to win the next two points to clinch the first set 6-3.

The Indian was at his best in the second set, securing a break in the very first game and began to find the lines with greater regularity.

Fanselow held serve in the third game but Mukund was on a roll now and won 16 of the next 20 points played to record a straightforward win.

He will next play third-seeded of in the next round. Safwat defeated of 6-3, 7-5 in a clinical display.

In the another match, former junior doubles champion Nagal struggled to find his serving rhythm and Lee, a semifinalist here last year, broke Sumit thrice to win the first set 6-3.

In the second set the two players traded one service break each. At 4-all, Lee held serve and broke Nagal in the tenth game with ease to move into the next round.

In another match, Games Under-21 winner, Manish Sureshkumar, a wild card entrant found the going tough against of Britain and went down in straight sets.

In the doubles, Italian pair of and shocked the third-seeded Indian duo of and in straight sets.

Top-seeded Prajnesh Gunneswaran will open his campaign on Wednesday against of Germany, while 11th-seed will face compatriot

will face 13th-seed of the

Results: Men's singles: Main draw: 1st round (Indians unless specified): beat Moez Echargui (Tunisia) 7-6 (9-7), 6-1; (GBR) beat 6-2, 6-3; (Russia) beat (Spain) 6-2, 6-4; (USA) beat Kaito Uesugi (Japan) 1-6, 6-3, 7-6(8); (Russia) beat (Aus) 7-6, 6-3.

Second round: (Egypt-X3) beat (Italy) 6-3, 7-5; Sasikumar Mukund (X16) beat (Ger) 6-3, 6-1; Duckhee Lee (Kor-X8) beat 6-3, 6-4; (Aus) beat Tsung- (Taipei) 6-2, 6-1; (Spain-X5) beat Renta Tokuda (Japan) 3-6, 6-2, 6-3; (Spain-X10) beat 4-6, 7-6(5) 4-0 (retired).

Men's doubles: 1st Round: and beat Anirudh Chandrasekar and Abhinav 6-7(5), 6-2, 10-5; and Andrea Pellegrino (Italy) beat and (X3) 7-6(4), 6-3; and Luke Saville (Aus-X1) beat and (Aus) 7-6(4), 6-4.

N (Ind) and Rubin Statham (NZ) beat Byran Klein (GBR) and (Japan) 6-4, 6-4; (Vietnam) and beat and (Russia) 6-1, 6-2.

