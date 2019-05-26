Imran Khan speaks to PM Modi, expresses desire to work together: FO

Breaking the ice in bilateral ties, on Sunday spoke to his Indian counterpart and expressed his desire to work together for the betterment of their peoples, the said here.

Khan's telephone call to came days after the cricketer-turned-politician congratulated on the Indian on his massive electoral victory in the

on Thursday led his to a landmark victory for a second five-year term in office, winning 302 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

said that Khan also congratulated Modi on his party's electoral victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

Reiterating his vision for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia, Prime Minister Khan said he looks forward to working with Prime Minister Modi to advance these objectives, Faisal said on

Khan expressed his desire for both countries to work together for betterment of their peoples, he added.

The results of India's are very significant for as the formation of the next government in will determine the course of Indo- ties, which were pushed to a new low after the terror attack.

In April, Khan said he believed there may be a better chance of peace talks with and settle the issue if Modi's party BJP wins the

Just a day before the announcement of results, Pakistan's and his Indian counterpart exchanged pleasantries on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Foreign Ministers' meeting in Bishkek, and conveyed to her Pakistan's desire to resolve all issues through dialogue.

Tensions flared up between and Pakistan after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based (JeM) killed 40 CRPF personnel in Kashmir's district on February 14.

Amid mounting outrage, the (IAF) carried out a counter-terror operation, hitting the biggest JeM training camp in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on February 26. The next day, retaliated and downed a in an aerial combat and captured an IAF pilot, who was handed over to

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)