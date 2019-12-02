Response to Railways' 'Give it Up' scheme 'not encouraging': CAG report

The response to the Railway Ministry's 'Give it Up' scheme is "not encouraging", a CAG report tabled in Parliament on Monday said, adding that senior citizen concession accounted for 52.5 per cent of the total allowed by the national transporter.

The initiative, started in 2017, encouraged senior citizens to give up their train fare concessions as part of the Railways' bid to increase revenues.

The CAG said while the Railways earned Rs 88,064 crore revenue from 190 crore reserved passengers between 2015 and 2018, it allowed concession of Rs 7,418 crore (8.42 per cent) to 21.75 crore (11.45 per cent) reserved passengers during the same period.