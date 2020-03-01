India has proactive defence policy, zero tolerance for terrorism: Amit Shah

-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the country has zero tolerance towards terrorism and has developed a "proactive" defence policy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Shah also said that India has now joined the league of countries like the US and Israel in carrying out surgical strikes.
"Now, after Modiji became the PM, we have developed a proactive defence policy segregated from the foreign policy," he said in Rajarhat, while inaugurating a new building of the National Security Guards (NSG).
Shah arrived here in the morning on a day-long visit to Kolkata.
