JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

183 incidents of drones flying in border areas reported: Hardeep Puri
Business Standard

India slips to 40th position on International Intellectual Property Index

Last year India was ranked at 36th position out of 50 countries

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

IPR, Intellectual Property
Photo: Shutterstock

India slipped to 40th position on the International Intellectual Property (IP) Index, which analyses the IP climate in 53 global economies, this year, according to a report of US Chamber of Commerce's Global Innovation Policy Center.

Last year India was ranked at 36th position out of 50 countries.

The US, the UK, Sweden, France and Germany remained the top five economies on the intellectual property index in 2019 retaining their spots from the last year.

"Since the release of the 2016 National IPR Policy, the Government of India has made a focused effort to support investments in innovation and creativity through increasingly robust IP protection and enforcement," said Patrick Kilbride, Senior Vice President for the Global Innovation Policy Center.

Implementation of the policy has improved the speed of processing for patent and trademark applications, increased awareness of IP rights among Indian innovators and creators, the centre said in a statement.

It said that India has made significant progress towards establishing stronger IP protectionsbut the "job is not yet done".
First Published: Wed, February 05 2020. 20:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU