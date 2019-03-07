India, Russia sign USD 3 billion deal for nuclear-powered attack submarine for Indian Navy

Thursday sealed a USD 3 billion deal with for leasing of a nuclear-powered attack for the for a period of 10 years, military sources said.

The two countries signed an inter-governmental agreement capping months of negotiations on price and various other aspects of the deal.

Under the pact, will have to deliver the Akula class submarine, to be known as Chakra III, to the by 2025.

It will be the third Russian to be leased to the

A in the refused to comment when asked about the deal.

has been significantly bolstering its naval prowess in the backdrop of China's attempts to expand its influence in the region.

Navy has taken two more submarines from on lease.

The first Russian nuclear-powered -- christened INS Chakra -- was taken in 1988 under a three year lease. A second INS Chakra was taken on lease in 2012 for a period of 10 years.

The lease of Chakra II will expire in 2022 and India is looking at extending the lease, sources said.

The deal for the Chakra III came days after Indo-Russian joint production facility to manufacture AK-203 assault rifles for the was inaugurated by in Amethi in

In October, India signed a multi-billion dollar deal with Russia to procure a batch of S-400 air defence missile system.

