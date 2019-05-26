India's coal import rises 13% to 21 MT in April

India's coal import increased by 13.4 per cent to 20.72 million tonnes in April compared to 18.27 million tonnes (MT) in the same last year, according to a report.

Of the total imports during April 2019, non-coking coal or thermal coal shipments were at 15.08 MT, according to provisional data by services.

Imports of coking coal, used in iron and steel making, were 3.52 MT in April while metallurgical coke imports during the month were at 0.22 MT.

Mjunction, a joint venture between and SAIL, is a B2B company that also publishes research reports on coal and

Coal and coke imports during 2018-19 increased by 9.66 per cent to 235.35 MT as compared to 214.61 MT imported in FY2017-18, latest data showed.

Commenting on the import trend, MD and said, "The flat trend in non-coking coal import in April was in line with expectations, as the power plants continued to have sufficient stock of coal."



"This scenario may continue in the current month," he added.

The Centre had earlier urged state-run to pledge self-sufficiency in production to eliminate import of thermal coal.

The government has set a target of 1 billion tonne of coal production by 2019-20 for the major, but is considering relaxing the timeline.

