India's latest communication satellite GSAT-31 successfully launched; ATM networks, DTH services to get boost

India's latest communication GSAT-31 was successfully put into orbit in the early hours of Wednesday by an European rocket from French Guiana, in a mission that is expected to enhance connectivity for ATMs and provide for uninterrupted DTH services.

Blasting off from Launch Complex at Kourou, a French territory located in northeastern coast of at at 2.31 am (IST), the Ariane-5 vehicle of the European launch services provider injected the "high power" into the orbit in a flawless flight that lasted about 42 minutes.

With a mission life of 15 years and weighing about 2,536 kg, GSAT-31 is the country's 40th communication to be built by the Indian Space Research Organisation(ISRO) and will provide on some of the in-orbit

"It gives me great pleasure on the successful launch of GSAT-31 on board Ariane-5," ISRO's Space Centre (SDSC) said at Kourou soon after the launch.

"Congratulation to on the successful launch and precise injection of satellite into the orbit," he added.

The GSAT-31 is a "high power" with Ku-band, and it is going to serve and replace some of the that are going to expire soon, he said.

tweeted: "2019 is off to a roaring start for #Arianespace! Flight #VA247, carrying Saudi 1/ 4 and GSAT-31, is a confirmed success that underscores our leadership position in the geostationary launch market. @KACST #HellasSat @ISRO @LockheedMartin."



The Ariane-5 vehicle (Flight VA247) also carried Saudi 1/ 4 along with GSAT-31.

The Indian satellite, which will provide to Indian mainland and islands, will also augment the Ku-band transponder capacity in Geostationary Orbit, ISRO said.

It will be used for supporting networks, Television uplinks, Digital Satellite Gathering, DTH-television services, cellular backhaul connectivity and many such applications.

The satellite will also provide wide beam coverage to facilitate communication over large oceanic region, comprising large parts of Arabian Sea, Bay of and Indian Ocean, using a wide band transponder.

According to ISRO, two Ku-band beacon down link signals are transmitted by the satellite for ground tracking purpose.

"GSAT-31 has a unique configuration of providing flexible frequency segments and flexible coverage," ISRO K Sivan said.

GSAT-31 will provide Direct-to-Home(DTH) Television Services, connectivity to Very Small Aperture Terminal(VSATs) for Automated Machine(ATM), Stock-exchange, Digital Satellite Gathering (DSNG) and e-governance applications, he said.

The satellite will also be used for bulk data transfer for a host of emerging telecommunication applications, he said in a press statement.

GSAT-31 separated from the Ariane-5 in an elliptical Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit with a perigee (nearest point to Earth) of 250 km and an apogee (farthest point to Earth) of 35,850 km, inclined at an angle of 3.0 degree to the equator, ISRO said in a release after the launch.

After separation from Ariane-5, the two solar arrays of GSAT-31 were automatically deployed in quick succession and at Hassan in took over the command and control of GSAT-31 and found its health parameters normal, it said.

In the days ahead, scientists will undertake phase-wise orbit-raising manoeuvres to place the satellite in Geostationary Orbit (36,000 km above the equator) using its on-board propulsion system.

During the final stages of its orbit raising operations, the antenna reflector of GSAT-31 will be deployed, and following this, the satellite will be put in its final orbital configuration, the space agency said, adding the satellite will be operational after the successful completion of all in-orbit tests.

GSAT-30 will be the next to be launched by Arianespace for ISRO.

"Soon we will be getting back to some time in June, July to launch GSAT-30," Pandian said.

Riding in Ariane-5's upper position, HS-4/SGS-1 was released first in the flight sequence, with its separation occurring about 27 minutes after liftoff.

Comprising two payloads, Saudi Geostationary Satellite 1/ 4, also called HS- 4/SGS-1, is a geostationary condosat for KACST ( Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology Saudi Arabia) and Hellas Sat (Greece Cyprus).

HS- 4/SGS-1 will provide telecommunication capabilities, including television, Internet, telephone and in the Middle East, and Europe, Arianespace said on its website.

