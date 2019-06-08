India sends fresh women CAPF contingent for UN duties in Africa

has sent a fresh contingent of its women (CAPF) personnel for UN-mandated duties in the civil war hit African country of Congo, a senior said Saturday.

The 22-member women personnel are drawn from the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) that is tasked to guard open Indian borders with (1,751 km) and (699 km).

The SSB is a CAPF or paramilitary force that functions under the command of the

The contingent was flagged off for deployment in the Democratic Republic of Friday by SSB from the headquarters of the force here and the personnel will be deployed as a rapid deployable battalion of the Indian Army, the said.

While this is the first UN contingent of the SSB in its over 55 years of service history, it will be the second CAPF women squad from to the UN as the CRPF has been sending its female combatants for similar duties in for many years now.

"The has been seeking deployment of a female engagement team (FET) in its missions as part of its gender parity/sensitisation initiative."



"This team is part of that and it will conduct patrolling and engage with women and locals in that country to gain their trust as part of the UN charter. They will also undertake civic programmes and will assist in conduct of investigations and riot control among other duties," an said.

The troops, aged between 26-37 years, have been imparted special training in unarmed combat, weapons handling, tactics, international laws and protocols for this task, a senior of the force said.

is the third largest country in Africa, bordering Uganda, and It has been placed under the due to internal disturbances in that country.

The SSB has about 80,000 personnel in its ranks and is also tasked for conducting anti-Naxal and counter-insurgency operations in various states, including in and the northeastern states.

It was the first CAPF to have recruited women personnel in the constabulary in 2007.

