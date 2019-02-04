Norway intelligence service issues Huawei warning

Norway's intelligence service PST on Monday issued a warning about Chinese Huawei, whose ties to have sparked security concerns.

"One has to be attentive about as an and about the close connections between a like and the Chinese regime," the of Norway's domestic intelligence unit PST, Benedicte Bjornland, said as she presented a national risk assessment report for 2019.

"An like could be subject to influence from its home country as long as has an that requires private individuals, entities and companies to cooperate with China," she said.

In Norway, the main telecoms operators and -- which chose Huawei to supply their -- are gearing up for the roll-out of 5G.

Several countries like the have banned Huawei for security reasons. The Scandinavian country is considering ways of limiting its exposure.

"As far as we're concerned, it's about setting up a regulatory framework to protect what could be considered critical infrastructure," said at the same press conference.

"What this regulatory framework would look like, and what it would cover, is what we're working on right now," he said.

is treading cautiously on the issue, after China's angry reaction to the 2010 Nobel Peace Prize being awarded to Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo, triggering lengthy diplomatic and trade repercussions from Beijing's side.

