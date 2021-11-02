India will always strengthen any effort for sustainable development: Modi

-
ALSO READ
COP26 Glasgow 2021: What can India hope to achieve?
What is COP26 and why does it matter? A guide to Glasgow climate talks 2021
Predictable climate finance in focus for India at COP26 summit
PM Modi sets India's 2070 zero carbon emission target at COP26 summit
Centre forms expert committee for sustainable climate finance
-
India will always strengthen any effort for sustainable development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday after Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission described India as a key partner in combating climate change.
Prime Minister Modi again met Leyen during the COP26 Climate Summit here on Monday. President of the European Council Charles Michel and Leyen had met Modi in Rome on Friday on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.
"Good to continue close collaboration with PM @narendramodi #COP26 as well. India is a key partner on fighting the global climate. I greatly appreciate PM Modi leadership," European Commission President Leyen tweeted on Monday.
To this Modi tweeted that, "Happy to have met you in Glasgow after the very fruitful interaction in Rome. As I highlighted during my speech yesterday, India will always strengthen any effort for sustainable development."
On Monday, Prime Minister Modi announced a bold pledge that India will achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070 and asserted that it is the only country that is delivering in "letter and spirit" the commitments on tackling climate change under the Paris Agreement.
He said India is working hard in fighting climate change and it will show results.
Modi also said that India is putting climate change at the centre of its policies and stressed the need to include climate adaptation policies in the school syllabus to make the next generation aware of the issues.
During his meeting with the top EU leaders on October 29, Modi held extensive discussion covering trade and investment ties, climate change, COVID-19, global and regional developments.
European Commission President Leyen had termed her meeting in Rome with Modi "good".
Good to meet @narendramodi. Our strategic agenda is on the right track. We agreed that our trade negotiators will start to work. Well deepen our cooperation on climate including on innovation & technology Looking forward to cooperating in the Indo-Pacific, she had said in a tweet.
India-EU bilateral relations date back to the early 1960s with India being amongst the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with the European Economic Community in 1962.
The first India-EU Summit took place on June 28, 2000 in Lisbon and marked a watershed in the evolution of the relationship. The relationship was upgraded to a Strategic Partnership' during the 5th India-EU Summit held in 2004 in The Hague.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU