IndiaMart raises Rs 213 crore from anchor investors

InterMesh, an for business products and services, said Friday it has raised more than 213 crore from 15 anchor investors by allotting 21,95,038 equity shares at a price of 973, the upper band of its IPO that opens on June 24.

ICICI Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, Birla Mutual Fund, are among the 15 anchor investors.

on Wednesday said it will launch its from June 24 and has fixed a price band of 970973 per share.

The (IPO) is of up to 48,87,862 equity shares, according to a statement by the company.

Promoters and Brijesh Kumar Agrawal will sell 14,30,109 shares through the issue, while investors (Mauritius), DPF and Accion Frontier Inclusion will offload 33,20,753 shares and 1,37,000 equity shares by other selling shareholders, it added.

At the upper end of the price band, the offer is expected to raise about Rs 475 crore.

The issue will open on June 24 and would close on June 26.

ICICI Securities, and Jefferies India are the book running to the offer, it said.

The equity shares of InterMesh are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange.

