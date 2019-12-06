JUST IN
Nirbhaya's parents welcome Hyderabad encounter, Tharoor advocates caution
Persecuted will get a better tomorrow: PM Modi defends Citizenship Bill

Referring to the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, the prime minister said the decision might seem a politically difficult one, but it had raised a new hope of development

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the function to commemorate 'Samvidhan Divas' at Parliament House. Photo: PTI
Referring to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Indian citizenship for those facing persecution in their home countries will ensure that they get a better tomorrow.

Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Modi also said although a lot of apprehensions were expressed ahead of the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict, after it was pronounced, the people of the country proved all such apprehensions wrong.

Referring to the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, the prime minister said the decision might seem a politically difficult one, but it had raised a new hope of development for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
