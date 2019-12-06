Persecuted will get a better tomorrow: PM Modi defends Citizenship Bill

-
ALSO READ
Citizenship Amendment Bill cleared by Cabinet today: All you need to know
Citizenship Bill against Assam's interest; withdraw it: AIUDF requests Shah
A new book seeks to make sense of the citizenship controversy in Assam
Citizenship (Amendment) Bill gets green light, discussion likely next week
Don't have numbers to stall Citizenship Amendment Bill: Opposition parties
-
Referring to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Indian citizenship for those facing persecution in their home countries will ensure that they get a better tomorrow.
Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Modi also said although a lot of apprehensions were expressed ahead of the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict, after it was pronounced, the people of the country proved all such apprehensions wrong.
Referring to the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, the prime minister said the decision might seem a politically difficult one, but it had raised a new hope of development for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU