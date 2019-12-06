Mayawati lauds Hyderabad encounter, asks UP cops to take inspiration

president on Friday praised the Police for its strong action against the accused in the gang rape and murder of a 25-year-old veterinarian and asked the Uttar Pradesh Police to take inspiration from them.

"The action that has been taken by the Police is praiseworthy," said, reacting to the encounter killings of the four accused arrested in connection with the case.

"In UP, this is happening every day not just in one district but in every district. Be it young girls or aged women, nobody is being spared. There is jungle raj in UP," she said, adding that when she was chief minister she had acted even against members of her own party.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister asked the state police to take inspiration from police and take strict action against culprits in such cases.

"Uttar Pradesh and Delhi police will have to change," she added.