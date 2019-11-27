JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Indian steel firms should invest in Russia to lower coal prices: Official
Business Standard

Textile can become a $300-bn industry by 2030, create 35 mn more jobs: CII

Synthetic fabrics and performance garments are going to be the two most promising segments: CII Tamil Nadu State Council Vice Chairman Hari Thiagarajan

Press Trust of India  |  Coimbatore 

textile

The Indian textile industry can become a $300 billion industry by 2030 and create an additional 35 million jobs, CII Tamil Nadu State Council Vice Chairman Hari Thiagarajan said on Wednesday.

This can be achieved if the industry enhanced its focus on exporting higher value added products, modernisation and sustainable business practices, Thiagarajan said at the 2nd Edition of Weaves 2019, organised at Erode, some 110 km from here.

Synthetic fabrics and performance garments are going to be the two most promising segments, he pointed out.

The industry accounted for 5 per cent of Indias GDP and 13 per cent of the countrys export earnings and employed about 50 million people he said.

Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) Chairman T Rajkumar said though global recession was a main factor for the setbacks faced by the industry, imports of yarns, fabrics, and garments from Bangladesh and SAARC region pose a major threat to the local industry.

Weaves 2019, a premier textile fair in the South, is a four-day exhibition and conference, organised by Texvalley in association with the CII.
First Published: Wed, November 27 2019. 18:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU